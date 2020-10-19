NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NGL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.53.

NYSE:NGL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.92. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after buying an additional 398,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

