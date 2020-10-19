No BS Crypto Hits Market Cap of $27,406.52 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $27,406.52 and approximately $21,349.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 34.3% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $569.88 or 0.04917388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto (NOBS) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,219,705,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,169,790 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.