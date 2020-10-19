Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.80. Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 3,226,698 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.91, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.11.

About Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

