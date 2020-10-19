Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €23.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVK. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

