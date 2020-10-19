Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €142.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €164.56 ($193.60).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €138.28 ($162.68) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €133.31. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

