Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $202.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.50.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $218.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $224.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.74. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

