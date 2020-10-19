Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $546.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Paul Stahlin acquired 5,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $54,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,291. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $212,948. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

