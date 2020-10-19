Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.71.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$44.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$45.06.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

