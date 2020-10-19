Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Update

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $33.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

Separately, Northland Securities raised shares of Northland Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

