Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NPIFF opened at $33.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

