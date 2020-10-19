Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.52. 733,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,357,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

