Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. 4,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,453. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.