Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after buying an additional 220,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after buying an additional 393,275 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

