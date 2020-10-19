Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.93. 155,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,654,127. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

