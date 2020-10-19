Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,065,000 after acquiring an additional 652,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,685,000 after buying an additional 646,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after buying an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,450,000 after buying an additional 136,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.19. 13,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,318. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.