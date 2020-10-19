Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $529.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.