Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,488,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,383. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76.

