Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 519.2% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $187.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

