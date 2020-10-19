Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.97. The stock had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,073. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

