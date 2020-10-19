Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 289.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after acquiring an additional 511,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

