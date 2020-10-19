Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $56.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $835,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth $349,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 135,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,749,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,322,000 after buying an additional 66,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

