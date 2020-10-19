NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells $1,008,953.00 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 91,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,008,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NG stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,701,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,881,000 after purchasing an additional 830,206 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,463,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,268,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,868,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 334,062 shares during the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

