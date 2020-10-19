Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. Novocure has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novocure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Novocure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 104.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

