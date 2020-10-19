NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in NOW by 9.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NOW by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NOW by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

