Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Up 39.1% in September

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JPC opened at $8.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 133,309 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 384,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 106,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.