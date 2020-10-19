NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $553.50. 77,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,119,043. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average of $401.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

