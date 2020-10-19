Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

Shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $3.80. Oblong shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 3,983 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Oblong alerts:

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 80.32%.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.