Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Gap Up to $13.64

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $15.15. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 400 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Barocas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $90,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,039.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Dudman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $45,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,022.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $253,149. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter valued at $191,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocean Bio-Chem by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

