OKCash Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $5,416.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,602.64 or 1.00117611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00048820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030792 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00126512 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 77,210,265 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

