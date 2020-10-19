Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) vs. Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Head to Head Review

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Century Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 1.71 $39.46 million $1.30 6.72 Century Bancorp $177.54 million 2.21 $39.70 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 21.03% 14.06% 1.42% Century Bancorp 24.30% 12.09% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Old Second Bancorp and Century Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 1 2 1 3.00 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Summary

Century Bancorp beats Old Second Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, the company provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, it offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. The company operates through 29 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development. The company also provides automated lockbox collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as to the municipal market; and securities brokerage services. It serves commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. As of January 16, 2018, the company operated 27 full-service branches in the Greater Boston area. Century Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

