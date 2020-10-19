Opacity Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. Opacity has a total market cap of $926,571.93 and approximately $6,034.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00260555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00093233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.01375152 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00149325 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

