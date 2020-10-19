Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Gap Down to $61.50

Orchard Funding Group PLC (LON:ORCH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.50, but opened at $55.00. Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.79.

About Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

