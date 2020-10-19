Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.45. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 923 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $501.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. Analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Organogenesis by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

