P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Shares Gap Up to $4.75

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.75, but opened at $5.16. P & F Industries shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of P & F Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

