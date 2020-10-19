Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Shares of Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.15. Pacific City Financial shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific City Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Pacific City Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PCB)

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

