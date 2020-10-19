Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PPBI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 225,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,362 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

