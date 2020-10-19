Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019 following which, it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises contribution from its marketed drug Exparel. It's label expansion to include administration via nerve block for prolonged regional analgesia is expected to further boost sales. Pacira’s agreement with Nuance for the development and commercialization of Exparel in China is a tailwind too. However, it remains heavily dependent on Exparel for growth, which is a concern. Thus, any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have gone up ahead of Q3 earnings results. Pacira has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,588. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $64.44.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,845 shares of company stock worth $14,483,304. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

