Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.42. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,688,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 127,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

