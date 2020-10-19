Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 423,799 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

