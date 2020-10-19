PDS Planning Inc Acquires 366 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $166.41. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,315. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.