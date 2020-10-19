PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 1,042 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. AXA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,812,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,125,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 714,693 shares of company stock worth $164,210,031. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.46. 65,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.52, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

