PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $379.58. 37,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

