PDS Planning Inc Decreases Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

LB traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Securities boosted their price target on L Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

