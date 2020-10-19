PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,327,335,000 after buying an additional 214,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $288.48. 32,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. The company has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

