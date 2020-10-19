PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VBR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.06. 808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,953. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

