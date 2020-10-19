PDS Planning Inc Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,062,000 after buying an additional 439,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,343,000 after buying an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 197,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,382,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.