PDS Planning Inc Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 91,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,141. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

