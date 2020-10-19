PDS Planning Inc Has $233,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 93,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,714,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 37,673,791 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,162,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 490,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 276,607 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.