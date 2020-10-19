PDS Planning Inc Has $247,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 97,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

