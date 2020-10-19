PDS Planning Inc Has $291,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,899,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,880,000 after buying an additional 282,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,065,000 after buying an additional 373,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of USB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.32. 302,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,551. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

